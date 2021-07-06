Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting.

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being shot Monday afternoon in New Haven.

A shooting investigation is underway in New Haven.

Police were called to Truman Street for the report of the shooting on Monday just after 2:30 p.m.

New Haven shooting.jpg

Police were called to Truman Street for the report of the shooting on Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old New Haven woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

While police investigated on Monday, the road had been shut down between Morris Street and King Place.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to give them a call anonymously at 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.