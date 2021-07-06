NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being shot Monday afternoon in New Haven.
Police were called to Truman Street for the report of the shooting on Monday just after 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old New Haven woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.
While police investigated on Monday, the road had been shut down between Morris Street and King Place.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to give them a call anonymously at 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
