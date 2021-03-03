NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest in a shooting is being sought by New Haven police.
Police released a surveillance picture of a man they want to speak to about the shooting of a 37-year-old man back on Jan. 6.
The incident happened at a corner store on Clinton Avenue at Dover Street around 7:30 p.m.
The victim was shot in the stomach and hospitalized at the time, but has since been recovering at home.
Police believe a verbal dispute happened outside of the store and that was what led up to the shooting.
Whoever pulled the trigger fled on foot.
The victim walked into the store for help.
Anyone who recognizes the person of interest in the released photo is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
