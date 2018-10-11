NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run on Woolsey Street.
The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have yet to identify her.
Woolsey Street was closed between Blatchley Avenue and Poplar Street.
It reopened shortly after 6 a.m.
Evidence markers remained on the scene well after the fact.
"[She was a] beautiful girl," said the victim's friend who would only identify himself as Santana of New Haven. "That's my angel. My soul mate. Everything."
Santana said she knew the victim well. He's hoping security cameras on nearby homes can help police.
"Right now I’m just lost," he said. "They took something very valuable to me. They took everything."
Police said the vehicle involved was possible a red 2002-2006 Toyota Camry with front-end damage.
Detectives and crash investigators are handling the case, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven police Department.
