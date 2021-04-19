NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Defusing a potentially dangerous situation.
New Haven police are taking part in a new training, focusing on de-escalation.
A group of pastors in the Elm City are questioning why they weren’t part of the planning.
Retired Police Lt. Ray Hassett, a former hostage negotiator in the Elm City, knows a thing or two about de-escalation. He says the new training he’s putting the officers through starts with putting the humanity back into policing, listening, and making a connection.
“So, training officers, whether they’ve got a minute on the street or they’ve got ten or twenty years on the street, training them to take a step back, to get a sense of what that person is feeling, not necessarily what they’re thinking,” Hassett said.
By June, every New Haven officer will take part in a four-hour course on de-escalation, learning techniques to help defuse a potentially combative situation.
“There’s a time to say no, there’s a time to take control, but for the most part, taking a step back and getting a sense of what you’re walking into is smart policing,” Hassett said.
On Monday morning, a group of New Haven pastors said they were upset they weren’t asked to play a role in New Haven’s new training or the planning for any potential protests this week following the verdict in the George Floyd case.
“If you think there is going to be one session, one escalation training that’s going to get rid of what we systemically are dealing with, we are absolutely wrong. People are looking for that one golden training and this is a conversation that’s going to require the continuous interaction because you have generational stuff happening,” said Pastor John Lewis, Life Center Ministries.
New Haven’s mayor and the police chief say they are expecting people to gather this week, but add demonstrations in New Haven have been peaceful and they have no indications any upcoming ones will not be.
As for the de-escalation training, the city is looking to do it more frequently and even expand it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.