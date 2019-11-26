NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – What was once a bitter battle between the Elm City and its police union is now over.
After working without a contract for years and finally agreeing to a new one this summer, New Haven’s mayor and union leadership signed off on the new deal Tuesday afternoon.
Everyone involved says it’s a relief to have this done. With the new contract now signed, New Haven police officers will see their first pay raise in more than three years.
Mayor Toni Harp and New Haven Local Police Officers Union held a signing ceremony, celebrating the new contract.
“I believe that when you look at this contract its balanced, that we were all winners, but the biggest winners and the people of the city of New Haven,” Harp said.
The last contract expired in 2016 and officers had been working without one for more than three years when the union overwhelmingly agreed to the city’s proposal back in August by a vote of 259 to 13.
The big issues were pay, pension, and benefits. The hope is this contract will not only attract young officers, but also retain seasoned ones.
As part of the new contract, the retroactive pay raises will be spread out over the next three years. It also eliminated a step for new officers, meaning they’ll see their first raise quicker.
“It makes us very competitive not only surrounding towns but our bigger cities, Waterbury and Hartford. I believe we will thrive with retention and it’s a place where people want to come,” said Officer Florencio Cotto.
When it comes to pensions, the minimum age to collect will now be 25 years in the department or 52 years of age.
The contract also capped how many officers can retire each year. That’s because with the contract uncertainty in the past few years, New Haven saw dozens of veteran officers retire and take jobs elsewhere.
“It has provided officers a measure of stability and they can now focus on the business of doing their job,” said Chief Tony Reyes, New Haven Police Department.
The six-year retroactive contract runs through the end of June 2022.
