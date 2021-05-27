NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a shooting that happened Wednesday night.
The deadly shooting happened on Sherman Parkway near Munson Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police only identified the victim as a 34-year-old man from West Haven.
A 28-year-old New Haven man remained at the scene and identified himself as being involved in the shooting, police said.
This is the city's 13th homicide of the year, and the fourth in just the past 12 days.
In recent neighborhood canvasses across the city following a number of shootings, the chief and her officers said the one thing they hear from residents is the desire for more officers on the street.
On Monday, the department, which is already stretched thin, following a number of retirements in recent years, brought back walking beats that will be focused on areas where they’re seeing those increases in crime.
It’s all part of what the city, the police department, and its partners are detailing as part of a summer reset.
To combat the recent rise in violence, New Haven is also increasing the numbers of its street outreach workers, who work with adults and teens identified as high risks to be involved in crimes.
Following this latest act of violence, the call for plans to put a stop to it continues.
At a compstat meeting on Thursday, the police chief and mayor outline the city's strategy to combat the recent rise in violence. The shooting task force is expanding and the walking beats and bike patrols have been restored.
"Whether it's Fair Haven, the Hill, more police officers, fewer drug dealers, want more for kids," said Sgt. Michael Fumiatti.
When it comes to intervention and suppression, the city is also increasing the number of its street outreach workers that work with adults and teens identified as high risk when it comes to getting involved with gun violence and crime.
"We can't do this alone, we need others to come to the table, how can you help," said Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.
Clergy members from New Haven held a news conference on Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing violence in the city and call for change.
"It's a 911. People are afraid in this city, you don't know where the bullet is going to come from," said Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, First Calvary Baptist Church.
On Thursday morning, Elicker released a statement saying:
Cities across the country are experiencing a rise in homicides, and New Haven is no different,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I’m working everyday with Chief Dominguez to ensure we’re deploying every possible resource to keep our community safe. Initiatives like the shooting task force partners with surrounding communities to share intelligence, and Project Longevity and Project Safe Neighborhoods are working to keep returning citizens out of trouble. We’re also engaging in a full court press to get services to those most in need, particularly our re-entry population—which is why we opened our re-entry center earlier this year. Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene tonight and I’m working day and night to ensure our city is safe for each and every resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.