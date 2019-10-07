NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are warning residents about a phone scam that has been reported by several people.
Police said the scam has scared residents into shelling out upwards of $15,000 to people claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The scammers have used tactics like threatening the loss of assets, and that a warrant may exist for their arrest.
Police released some reminders for anyone who may receive a call like this:
- The IRS will NEVER call and demand immediate payment over the phone
- The IRS will NEVER threaten or intimidate you with a warrant, demand payment with a prepaid debit card (Google, eBay or otherwise), or ask for your credit card or debit card number over the phone
- The IRS will NEVER threaten to call the police if you don’t pay
- The IRS doesn't initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information.
- Recognize the telltale signs of a scam
- USE COMMON SENSE & BE SMART
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.