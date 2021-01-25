NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven has postponed its St. Patrick's Day Parade until 2022.
Organizers made the announcement on Monday and cited COVID-19 concerns.
"The health and safety of our participants and spectators is of paramount importance to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee," the committee announced. "In the best interests of the community, we have decided that our next parade will take place on March 13, 2022!"
Organizers didn't call it a cancellation, but instead a continuance of its efforts to "March it Forward."
The parade, which has been an event in the Elm City since 1842, was also scrapped last year due to the virus.
Hartford canceled its 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade back in December.
