NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As Connecticut accelerates its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, providers are making plans as nearly 1.8 million residents will become eligible over the next few weeks.
On Friday, March 19, those ages 45 to 54 can make an appointment. Starting on April 5, anyone 16 years and older will have the opportunity to schedule a vaccine.
The news came Monday as Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut expects to start receiving 200,000 doses per week.
The New Haven Health Department is still holding vaccine clinics and pop ups around the city, and those will continue.
The city’s health director said the expanded eligibility is important because in New Haven, the majority of their recent COVID-19 cases are falling in the 25 to 49-year-old age range.
“This is going to be a time where we continue to work together as community partners and vaccine providers on making sure we are assessing our vaccination plans and our rollout, to number one, not only having capacity, but number two, making sure the state, coupled with our local partners, are getting adequate supplies, to make sure we can meet the needs of this community,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.
Right now, New Haven gets about 500 to 600 new doses per week, but that number is going to increase.
On Tuesday, the health department met to look at a number of different options to prepare for the expanded eligibility.
The city said they want to be ready for the possibility of increased demand.
So that includes potentially partnering with the American Red Cross, which has trained vaccinators, using its Medical Reserve Corps, and paramedics from the city’s fire department.
Not only will the health department get more doses, but the same goes for Yale New Haven Health, which has a number of mass vaccine sites across the state.
Back in January, Yale said it was ready to go.
"We have the staff, we have the technology, we have the pharmacists, we have the nurses, what we need is vaccine," Dr. Tom Balcezak said at that time.
New Haven has two federal community-based health care centers, which will be getting additional vaccines, and the same goes for pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.
A mailer is also going out city-wide, reminding residents about all the different options and the numbers to call and how to register.
