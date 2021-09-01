NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With the remnants of Ida making its way into the state, there’s the potential for very heavy rain and some serious flooding Wednesday night into Thursday.
Union Avenue in New Haven, near the train station and police department, typically floods whenever there are heavy rains, so the city of New Haven is planning accordingly.
The New Haven mayor is warning drivers to avoid flooded roads, and to not take the chance and drive through any water.
According to Car and Driver, many cars can stall in as little as 6 inches of water. They can float in a foot of water, or be carried away by 2 feet of water.
The state has seen a lot of rain lately, so the ground is saturated. Now, with a lot more rain coming, the mayor said they have tree and public works crews are on standby, along with the fire department and their pumps, should they be needed.
“Always, our concern in New Haven, is a lot of rain in a very short period of time in particular if we see that high tide and the timing of this significant inundation of rain, if the high tide happens close to the same time, we have real problems on our hand because we have a lot of flooding,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.
Living on Union Avenue, Reginald Menafee knows all about what happens when there’s a big storm.
“Massive floods, around the police station, there will be mad water over there, so don’t park around there,” he said.
The city will also be keeping an eye on other areas that flood, like Middletown Avenue, and near Townsend Avenue in the Morris Cove neighborhood.
“We have teams on standby, both tree crews and public works crews, fire department is fueled up and they have some pumps available in case there’s flooding in certain areas,” Elicker said.
For those who will be out on the road, Elicker’s message is clear - “We’re reminding people do not drive through flooded waters. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve pulled people out, it ruins your car, just don’t do it, it’s not worth it.”
Car insurance won’t cover damage or loss, caused by a driver’s own negligence, but what about if your neighborhood floods? Will you be protected?
That depends.
You need to have comprehensive coverage.
Otherwise, if you just have collision coverage, you’ll only be protected if your car is in an accident.
Many people will also be moving their cars to elevated areas to make sure that they are safe.
