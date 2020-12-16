NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of New Haven is readying itself for what's expected to be a huge winter storm.
Winter Storm Bailey is expected to bring between 6 and 12 inches of snow to the shoreline Wednesday night through Thursday.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news conference for 11 a.m. to discuss how the city prepared.
Elicker called the storm "fitting" for how 2020 has gone for the city so far.
He said the city's Department of Public Works started pretreating roads with brine.
More than 40 trucks will be on on the roads once the snow starts, along with 8 additional trucks from a private contractor.
Elicker announced a parking ban that goes into effect on Wednesday night. That means no parking downtown and along the city's "emergency snow routes."
In the neighborhoods, parking will be allowed on the even side of streets. The city is also opening up its school lots for those without driveways.
Elicker warned that the goal is to open up the streets and make them passable, which could mean work may continue on Friday and into the weekend.
He said it could take time before everyone sees blacktop.
“If we're seeing 1 to 2 inches per hour, it's difficult even with the 40 vehicles that we have going around the city clearing snow and additional contractors we're bringing on to keep up," Elicker said. "It's important that residents be patient. You're not going to open your window [Thursday] morning and see clear streets.”
The city did open up its Emergency Operations Center.
Anyone who needs assistance from it can call 203-946-8224.
RELATED: Winter Storm Bailey could lead to 'near blizzard conditions'
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Winter Storm Bailey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.