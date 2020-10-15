NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As kids in New Haven get set to return to the classroom next month, the Elm City is making sure they’ll be ready.
Over the summer, New Haven decided to have students distance learn for the first marking period, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So while students focus on learning from home, the city is using that time to get its buildings ready.
“There are some final things we need to do at most of the schools, but we’re confident we’ll be ready on Nov. 9,” said Michael Pinto, of New Haven Public Schools.
Officials said they’ve made sure they have signage throughout school buildings for social distancing and one-way hallways, along with taking sinks and stalls out of service in the bathrooms to make sure people are spread out.
There will also be limits on how many people can be in a classroom.
The city’s COVID task force has checked every school, going over the heating and ventilation, along with making upgrades including some new duct work, and adding additional filter systems
To start, New Haven will go with the hybrid model, where students in kindergarten through third grade will go to school four days a week.
For the older students, some will go to school Monday and Tuesday, and others will go Thursday and Friday.
Those students will distance learn the days they’re not in school, and everyone will do remote learning on Wednesday when the schools are closed for cleaning.
Of course, for families who aren’t comfortable sending their kids back, they have the option to continue with the distance learning they’ve been doing since September.
The mayor did point out that if any school is not ready, meaning they haven’t checked everything off the city’s COVID task force safety list, then that school won’t open until it does so.
But, the school district says they’re on track and are confident that their 42 schools will all be open on Nov. 9.
