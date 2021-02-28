NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Cities and towns across the state are preparing for the next phase in the vaccine rollout schedule.
On Monday, March 1, educators and daycare providers, along with residents age 55 and older, will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The city of New Haven said it is preparing to vaccinate the roughly 1,600 staff members.
Beginning Wednesday, March 3, the city will begin offering vaccines onsite to teachers, educators, and other school workers.
Bus drivers will be able to get the vaccine one week after that.
The district also plans to open a mass vaccination clinic for educators at Career High School on March 20, the 24, and the 31.
“It is so important that every member of our community gets vaccinated. As we implement the Governor’s next phase of vaccine rollout, our team will be working hard to vaccinate paraprofessionals, custodians, food service workers, teachers and other school staff. I want to thank our team at the Health Department for their tireless work to get New Haveners vaccinated and save lives,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
School and daycare staff will be contacted by the Health Department with information on how to register for the dedicated clinics.
Starting Monday, eligible individuals, outside of school staff members, can call 1-877-918-2224 to schedule an appointment. New Haven residents are encouraged to call 203-639-2245 to schedule an appointment.
