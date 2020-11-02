NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With a big turnout expected on Election Day, it’s likely those voting in person will have to wait in a line.
In New Haven, they’ve staffed up and are taking steps to keep people spread out and safe.
With this summer’s presidential primary, they’ve had a practice run, but on Tuesday, it will be a different ball game.
Waiting in line to pick up an absentee ballot, Anthony Boone says when you factor in the presidential race and a pandemic, this election just feels different.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on, need change, things need to be improved on. This is my son’s first time voting, here to pick u a ballot for him,” Boone said.
As for himself, Boone says he’ll vote in person on Tuesday. He’ll already be heading to the polls anyway, after signing up to be a poll worker.
“Help out a little bit. I know it’s going to be busy down here, know they can use a little help,” Boone said.
If you plan on voting in person on Tuesday, what can you expect?
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the city is taking plenty of precautions including making sure people are spreading out and social distancing.
“Poll workers have a lot of protective gear. We’ll be giving masks out in case people need them at the polls, obviously, please, please, please if you’re going to vote, wear your mask,” Elicker said.
While holding a major election during a pandemic is new for everyone, the primary served as a test run.
“There was a lower voter turnout, but it gave us a chance to try out a lot of the different COVID safety precautions and it went really smoothly,” Elicker said.
Voters are encouraged to avoid those busier times of the day, which is during the early morning rush before work or when people head home in the evening.
Elicker says for those heading to the polls, a record setting number of absentee ballots might help.
“Over 11,000 ballots, absentee ballots already received, so we anticipate that will reduce the number of people voting in person and make it a little bit easier to get through those lines,” Elicker said.
In Connecticut, people can still register to vote on Election Day.
