(WFSB) – The City of New Haven is preparing for cold temperatures expected Tuesday.
The city activated its severe weather protocol.
Shelters and warming centers will be open for people to get out of the cold that is forecasted.
Street outreach workers will be out Monday night trying to track down anyone who is still outside in the elements, letting them know there are places to go.
“We work with our nonprofit partners to make sure that everyone who needs access to indoor space has them and our outreach teams will be going to all the places where individuals, we know, typically hang out or stay, to make sure folks know that option is available,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
“Although the city has opened up a lot more shelter beds and hotels than ever before, we still have a lot of people with no place to go, so having a refuge like this, a warming center, is critical right now for saving lives,” said Steve Werlin of the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen.
