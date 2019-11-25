NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A push to overhaul New Haven’s public bus system has been years in the making.
Those behind a study say it’s all about making the system more efficient and reliable.
Part of the proposal would change the old-school way of thinking. Back in the day of rail cars, it would funnel everyone into downtown.
Now, there’s no need for that, but still the buses make their way to the green and the central hub.
The “Move New Haven” plan has been in the works for five years. The city and state are hoping improvements will make for a more reliable and more frequent transit system by cutting down on ride time.
That includes rapid bus transit, bus only lanes, more buses, and mini hubs with express routes along Grand, Dixwell, Whalley and Congress Avenues, which are the four busiest routes.
The plan would also eliminate the need for all buses to stop at the New Haven green.
“Now, the Move New Haven study is proposing cross town routes to get people around New Haven, rather than through New Haven and getting people reducing their commute times and being able to get to more jobs faster,” said Doug Hausladen, New Haven Transportation, Traffic and Parking.
The Move New Haven study wrapped up this fall and was highlighted as part of a transit summit taking place on Monday in the city.
Other proposals included expanding Saturday and Sunday services, to be more in line with the work-week schedule, along with eliminating bus stops that are bunched close together.
Right now, some routes have 11 stops in a mile, rather than the recommended four stops.
“We’re looking at potentially removing stops that have been added over the years. We’re looking at cross town traffic movement. It’s been a major undertaking, but we’re pretty excited to move to the next phase,” said Dennis Solenski, DOT Transit Administrator.
Meanwhile, riders say they’re eager for a better experience when it comes to riding the bus, but some are taking a wait and see approach.
“It makes me feel kind of frustrated because it’s like, now they want to start doing that? They should have been doing this a long time ago,” said Diamond Watts.
This proposal would cost more than $15 million for new hubs, new buses, and more than $7 million a year in operating costs.
The plan will now be pitched to the governor and legislature for funding in future budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.