NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Following concerns over the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose, health officials are pressing pause on the vaccination effort.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, six women developed severe blood clots after getting the vaccine.
These six cases are out of nearly 7 million doses that have been administered.
CT DPH recommends that COVID vaccine providers pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines
While it’s not common, health experts and leaders said they don’t want to take any chances until they can get some more information.
Last week, between the FEMA mobile clinic on the New Haven green and some federal pop-up clinics, roughly 2,000 Elm City residents got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Tuesday morning, New Haven announced it would be pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to those health concerns.
While New Haven’s health department is not using the J&J vaccine, its partners at the federal level, including the FEMA clinic and Griffin Health’s mobile clinics, are.
In fact, one walk-up clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday will be held on Wednesday instead.
Going forward, the city said those clinics with Griffin Health will only use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines until they get more guidance and clearance.
New Haven said it is doing this out of an abundance of caution, but no doubt this will impact vaccination efforts in the Elm City.
“I think it’s pretty clear that it’s a setback because in particular, the Griffin pop-ups were designed to make it very easy for someone to get the vaccine, and then move on with their life, and to eliminate all barriers,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
The mayor said not only is this a setback in terms of getting shots into people’s arms, but he’s also worried that this news will make people hesitant and hurt the ongoing efforts to get people vaccinated.
