NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven said they’re aiming to reduce gun violence by speaking with those who are most at risk.
Monday, police, along with federal and local prosecutors, announced that they’d be meeting face-to-face with ex-offenders for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The “call ins” are part of Project: Safe Neighborhood, an approach designed to help reduce and deter gun violence.
Police said the meetings give those recently released from prison a chance to meet with social service providers, along with police, probation and parole officers, and the prosecutors.
While the goal is to offer plenty of help as they restart their lives, they also remind them of the consequences if they continue with violent behavior.
“The message we try to convey to these folks is that we understand the challenges they face returning to society and that there are a number of providers here to help them make better choices in the future, not to revert to the ways that got them into trouble in the past,” said Len Boyle, acting U.S. attorney.
