NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Bridging the digital divide.
As New Haven gets set for 10 weeks of distance learning, it’s making sure all of its students have internet access, which is something many in the city don’t have.
It all comes down to devices and access.
New Haven’s superintendent says they’ll have laptops and Chromebooks for each of New Haven’s more than 21,000 students, along with hotspots across the city to make sure kids can get online and take part in classes.
Hatice Bozan is ready for her senior year as she was picking up her new laptop on Tuesday.
“I’m just hoping we’ll have a graduation,” Bozan said.
Before walking across the stage next summer, she and her classmates at Hill Regional Career High School first need to put in the work.
With concerns over the coronavirus, students will complete their first marking period strictly online. That means each of New Haven’s students is getting either a laptop, a Chromebook or an iPad.
“Unlike many suburban towns, we have a lot of challenged with families not having adequate access to the internet and families not having their own devices,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
Thanks to federal funding from the CARES Act, the State of Connecticut, and private donations, that won’t be the case this year.
“I can safely say we have a device for every child in New Haven Public Schools,” said Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven Superintendent.
In addition to the computers, each student will not be able to get online. The state is funding 10,000 Comcast basic internet accounts for New Haven Public School families in need of internet access.
There are also 3,000 smart spot hotspot devices families can apply for and the city is setting up wireless public hotspots at 13 schools in underserved neighborhoods that students can log into.
“This is a huge change in how New Haven Public Schools does its education. It’s going full steam ahead so that we can support whatever comes up over this next school year,” said Dr. Paul Whyte, New Haven Assistant Superintendent.
Without access to a computer at home, Bozan is grateful for the much-needed technology to start the school year.
“It feels nice to have people taking care of you, giving you free stuff so you can go home and do your work, but I’d rather go to school of course,” Bozan said.
Schools will continue to distribute devices on Wednesday. The first day of classes is Thursday.
Because of the digital divide, New Haven had issues with students being engaged back in the spring.
In the spring, a survey revealed only 30 percent of the students were fully engaged, but the superintendent feels the second go around with distanced learning will be different.
"We're having live instruction and I'm sure students want to see their friends, they want to connect to their teachers, so this live instruction will be means of getting them more involved, get them engaged," Dr. Tracey said.
The district is also offering support for parents as well.
"There are training session set up to ensure that they're able to access the site with their students so they can at least have a sens of what's going on and support their young ones," Dr. Tracey said.
The school will have digital orientations for parents and students. Remote learning begins on Thursday.
