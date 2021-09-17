NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With climbing COVID numbers forcing school students to quarantine, New Haven is trying to come up with a to plan to make sure those children are not left behind.
However, some on the Board of Education feel what’s being done right now is not nearly enough.
Unlike last year, there’s no virtual learning option where students who are at home can log on and see what’s happening in their class.
In New Haven, they get assignments and 2 hours of live instruction after class ends. The school district admitted that was not optimal but stressed it simply doesn’t have the staff.
“If they’re home and they can only get only 2 hours of instruction a day, they’re not going to take it upon themselves to do something constructively,” said Lisa Anderson of New Haven. “They’re going to watch TV, play video games or be on their phones.”
Anderson said that’s no way for kids to learn, especially after the last year and a half of classroom disruptions.
“If they’re going to be home doing virtual learning, it’s got to be for the same amount of time I would think for when they would be in school,” she argued.
How to make sure children forced to quarantine are still learning became a hot topic during this week’s Board of Education meeting.
“Do we have a plan for children who are quarantined? And that number is growing every day,” said Darnell Goldson, New Haven Board of Education.
Right now, with no virtual learning, the district said students who are quarantining get packets online for their assignments and also log on to get instruction with a teacher 2 hours each day after class. The school district said right now, the issue is not having enough teachers for their classrooms, let alone a virtual one.
“Whether they’re working from home or coming into the buildings, we still need staffing. That’s what I’m trying to say. We still need staffing,” said Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven superintendent.
However, the district said a virtual academy is in works since it’s required to have one up and running by the 2022-23 school year.
“It’s not as refined to the point that we can turn it on in each class,” explained Dr. Paul Whyte, New Haven Public Schools. “I appreciate the struggle. But do know a rudimentary version will be coming online this October.”
The district said it is also reaching out to retired teachers to see if they’d be interested in helping out.
