NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - New Haven Public Schools are taking a new approach to discipline, they have adopted a new code of conduct for the 2021-22 school year.
The district is embracing a practice called “restorative justice,” they said it will help decrease suspensions and expulsions.
Principal Robert McCain, of the Barnard Environmental Science and Tech School, said, “I came to Barnard two years ago and looked at the number of referrals on my desk, which was well over a thousand referrals, and I said something has to be done differently.”
McCain and his staff took a different path when it comes to discipline, they are restoring kids instead of punishing them.
“What we don’t want to do is suspend students out of school, in school. We don’t want to take them away from the learning environment. We much rather have them in class understanding the situation,” said McCain.
It’s a proactive approach. Educators set behavioral expectations for students based on community needs.
The model also focuses on who has been harmed or affected, rather than what rule was broken.
McCain said they try to work out mediation with students.
Cameo Thorne, the restorative practices project coordinator for new haven public schools said teachers’ first steps are to set up the classroom environment. They ask students what they need to feel comfortable and productive in that space. “I’m continually re-prompting and asking what do you need from us so that we can figure out a path together.”
Thorne said students who are suspended often feel they’re the victim, so they don’t learn anything. The conversation changes when they understand how they harmed the other person.
“Basically, I ask the person, ‘what do you need as the person who is harmed in order to be in community with this person again.’ often, it’s not a suspension, there’s a personal need and that’s what I really want to get to because that’s going to repair the relationship,” said Thorne.
At Barnard School, In School Solutions Coordinator Chaz Carmon’s goal is to eliminate the school to prison pipeline that often involves students who are suspended or expelled and teach students positive coping behaviors.
Carmon said, “You come into the room for, maybe saying a cuss word or something like that. Well, how do we teach you to say better words?”
He takes a proactive approach as well. Carmon holds restorative circles with children who may be having behavioral issues in school, building a relationship with them and allowing them to fix problems.
Carmon said, “We have to teach positive behaviors throughout the day and if we don’t those negative behaviors are going to take over.”
New Haven Public Schools have been working on implementing restorative practices since 2014, but fully adopted it in 2021.
McCain said, “when you start seeing kids take responsibility for what they’ve done and find solutions what they’ve done and come to great solutions- kids feel really good about themselves and teachers feel really good, and you’re just going to see a whole new culture in the school because of it.”
