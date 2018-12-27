NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven Public Works employee is facing charges, after being accused of pistol whipping a co-worker.
Police said it started out as an argument between Public Works employee Henry Bell and a co-worker Wednesday morning outside a home on Middletown Avenue.
It is believed the argument stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two.
Bell, 51, is accused of hitting the co-worker in the head with a firearm. While this was happening, the gun went off.
That’s when Bell fled the scene.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.
Bell was arrested Thursday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.