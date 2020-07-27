NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There are new rules in place at one shoreline beach.
New Haven has limited Lighthouse Point Park to Connecticut residents only.
Maritza Bond, New Haven’s health director, told Channel 3 the city decided to add a few additional measures after noticing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the city.
It also sought to remind folks who come out and enjoy the beach to not let their guard down.
There are several signs leading into the park, including one that reads “no out-of-state vehicles.”
Also, to help with social distancing in the park and on the beach, the city cut the capacity from 250 cars to 225.
Finally, once the park reaches that number, only those who live in New Haven will be allowed to walk in, and even still, that’s been capped at 10 percent.
In addition to those new measures, the city reminded everyone to have their masks on when they walk from the parking lot or to the restrooms and try and keep 15 feet of space on the sand between other groups.
“Being the health director and being able to frequent the beach as a resident, I just noticed, individuals taking their guards down, not wearing masks to walk to the restroom," Bond said.
She explained that the city just wanted people to be mindful and protect the health and safety of each other.
“We didn’t want to limit it to just New Haven residents at this juncture, because there are surrounding towns that do not have access to beaches, so we did not want to be restrictive," she said.
Nichole Hawkins of Hartford said with the heat and humidity on high, she and her 9-year-old son headed from the capital city to the shore.
“I think that’s a great idea,” said Nichole Hawkins of Hartford. “I’m not a resident of New Haven, so I had to pay a little extra to park, but it’s well worth it and it’s really not packed so it’s great.”
“I can get in the water, swim, make sandcastles," said Omari Baker, Hawkins' son.
While numbers in Connecticut have been pretty good, Bond said the city wants to keep them that way, so these new rules for Lighthouse Point Park will continue to be in place for the remainder of the summer.
