NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven residents who are 45 years and older were encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at Hill Regional Career High School.

The city said it has 400 extra vaccines, so it is putting out a call to all residents who are 45 years and older to stop by and get vaccinated, no appointment necessary and free of charge.

Hill Regional Career High School is located at 140 Legion Ave., New Haven.

City leaders said the vaccine site will be open until 4 p.m.

Which Vaccine and is it for residents only?

