HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Protesters across the country took to the street throughout the night and on Thursday, to express anger and frustration over the decision not to charge three Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.
A few events were planned in Connecticut on Thursday, including a protest on New Haven's Green that kicked off around 5 p.m.
#BlackLivesMatter protest expected to start soon on the #NewHaven green where people will demand justice for #BreonnaTaylor @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/wwJdKEr51g— Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) September 24, 2020
The state’s police transparency task force also has a couple of meetings.
RELATED: 1 officer indicted by grand jury in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
From New York City to Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago, hundreds of demonstrators gathered to express their outrage.
In Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, two police officers were shot amid the protests Wednesday night.
RELATED: 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Both officers are expected to be okay. They were in the hospital listed in stable condition.
Close to 100 arrests were reported as officers responded to vandalism and looting, according to the Associated Press.
The gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At that point crowds had been gathered in Louisville for hours. They were protesting after a grand jury made its decision that no officers would be directly charged in the shooting death of Taylor.
Back in March, the 26-year old was shot six times in the hallway of her apartment during a botched drug investigation.
Taylor's boyfriend fired at the offers first, thinking they were intruders.
Wednesday, the grand jury said two of the now fired officers who shot at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves.
The only charges brought were against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into neighboring homes.
Professor Lorenzon Boyd with the University of New Haven, a criminal justice and diversity expert, said the next step could be intervention from the federal government if they decide there was a civil rights violation.
“I don’t know that they would because it already went to a grand jury, but I don’t anticipate that they’re going to do anything, so I think unfortunately this could be the end of the line,” Boyd said.
RELATED: Local criminal justice and diversity expert breaks down grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
As for the two officers who were shot in Louisville, the city's police chief said they do have a suspect in custody, but he's worried about more violence.
“I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” said Robert Schroeder, interim chief. “Obviously, we've had two officers shot [Wednesday night], and that it's very serious. I think that the safety of our officers and the community we serve is of utmost importance.”
In Connecticut, a group of state leaders and members of the public are teaming up to try and improve the relationship between police and minority communities.
The Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force is also working to reduce the number of times officers fire their weapons.
(4) comments
The go to the wrong house, fire their weapon without regard for who they are shooting at and only get a D felony charge? And, here is the kicker. The taxpayers will foot the bill.
Police fired only after being fired at. Nothing wrong there.
Your knees are dirty from licking the boots.
And if it was OK, why the charge? Good try, but spectacular fail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.