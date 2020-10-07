NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – For many, it’s the site of countless memories, but for years, the spot where the old New Haven Coliseum once stood has been nothing more than a parking lot.
New Haven says that’s about to change.
New Haven’s city Plan Commission will look over the proposal on Wednesday night to put shops, apartments, and restaurants into that location.
After years of setback and delays, there’s a new developer and the city feels they finally have the right plan in place.
Thirteen years ago, a part of the Elm City’s past came crashing down in a cloud of dust with New Haven imploding the old Coliseum.
“I didn’t even know it was over here, until I was at school and I heard it got knocked down,” said Nijee Parson.
For Nijee Parson who lives in the New Haven’s Ninth Square, it’s always been a big parking lot, no concerts, no sporting events, no shows, but now she can see its future.
“It would be awesome to see it grow and I get to be a part of it this time,” Parson said.
After years of no progress, a new developer, Spinnaker Real Estate out of Norwalk, stepped forward with a plan to bring hundreds of apartments and so much more to the former coliseum site.
New Haven Deputy Economic Development Director, Steve Fontana says this will change the landscape of what’s essentially the Elm City’s front door.
“They’re going to see housing, they’re going to see retail, they’re going to see recreation, they’re going to see restaurants, they’re going to see public open space,” Fontana said.
Phase one includes 200 residential units, including 40 that will be affordable housing. There would also be 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Then there’s also 25,000 square feet of open public space, including a retail laneway running through the development from South Orange Street to State Street.
“Pedestrian and bike focused area, that will allow for cars, but will take people from that part of the site to this part of the site,” Fontana said.
Phase two, which would come later, would include hundreds of additional apartments, doubling the retail and restaurant space, along with the commercial uses for offices or laboratory research facilities.
“It’s obviously the right team, in the right location at the right time, so we couldn’t be more excited. It’s transformational,” Fontana said.
So, what’s the timeline? Once it gets through the city planning process, developers hope to start the phase one construction in the spring of 2021 and wrap that phase up in 2023.
