NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On the heels of Sunday’s big protest in New Haven, additional ones are in the works for later this week.
Religious leaders in the Elm City are calling on the protestors to remain peaceful.
For the most part, the Connecticut protests have been pretty peaceful so far.
Members of the New Haven Greater Clergy Association want it to stay that way, even though they said they understand the anger and frustration sweeping the country.
“My daughter for the first time marched on Sunday. She didn’t even tell me she was marching, but this is what is happening. Young people are feeling the pain, feeling the anger and wanting to do something,” said Rev. Boise Kimber, of First Calvary Baptist Church.
On Sunday, 1,000 demonstrators shut down part of I-95, later gathering out front of New Haven’s police department, collectively raising their voices and speaking out against racism and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
The pastors say everyone has a right to protest, but it needs to be done peacefully.
“This is not brother against brother, sister against sister. But we can only move forward together,” said Rev. Steven Cousin, of Bethel AME Church.
They feel it crossed a line when some protestors tried to push past a police line and into a building. That’s when officers pushed back with pepper spray.
Early Monday morning, New Haven police said two of their substations were targeted with Molotov cocktails, in an attempt to burn them down.
“I’m in full support of protesting, but we do not want to burn down our own community and cause suffering upon ourselves,” said Bishop Charles Henry Brewer III, of Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ.
On Monday, New Haven’s police chief said how this is very difficult time in the country and police must own it.
It’s why over the weekend his officers re-took their oath, saying not only will they not tolerate police brutality, but must stand up against it and stop it.
“Accountability of police, identifying the systemic issues in the community. We need to act on those, then community needs to see we’re acting and the we need to actually see positive results and healing of the community,” said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.
That’s something the pastors say is a work in progress, and a job that needs to be done together.
“All of us are experiencing pain, hurt, and anger and we’re all expressing it in different ways, but we all need each other in order to move forward. We cannot do this, just by ourselves,” Cousin said.
