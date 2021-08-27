NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is requiring its city employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subjected to frequent testing.
Mayor Justin Elicker and city officials provided an update on the policy Friday afternoon:
New Haven director of public health Maritza Bond said that the executive order came about based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country.
Several weeks ago, New Haven County was determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be a high-transmission location.
Elicker said there will be exemptions for certain circumstances, such as medical conditions.
The alternative is being tested for the virus every week.
Elicker said the city will hold employees accountable for refusing to comply with either choice.
