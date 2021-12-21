NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven resident is behind bars, accused of stealing money from an out of state church.
North Haven Police say back in 2019, detectives were notified that fraudulent checks associated with the St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Chipley, Florida had been cashed in various place across the country, including at a North Haven ATM.
Police were able to trace the money back to Lynsie Jackson, 27, of New Haven and one other person.
Warrants were obtained for both suspects and investigators took Jackson into custody on December 17.
The second suspect is not in custody at this time.
Both suspects are accused of taking over $50,000 from the Florida church.
