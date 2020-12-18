NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Bailey might be long gone, but there is still plenty to clean up.
These are some of toughest spots for a city to clean up.
We’re talking about densely packed neighborhoods, tight streets, homes very close to one another, many of them without a driveway, so that means a lot of cars out on the streets and if they don’t get moved during the parking ban, neither does the snow.
With a shovel and an ice scraper, Danny Gorham got to work outside his cedar street home.
“I’m excited about the snow. I’m like a kid when snow comes. I don’t mind. Somebody’s got to do it," Gorham tells us.
So that’s exactly what he did, chopping and scooping in an effort to open up his snow packed sidewalk.
“It's not as heavy as I thought it was. It's lighter. Even on the second day, it's lighter. I tell everybody, 'take your time, bend at the knees, mask up and stay warm'," continued Gorham.
A day after Bailey, all across the Elm City, people broke out the shovels, snow blowers, and plows to dig out and clean up.
“I have some rental properties, so I’ve been going back and forth between New Haven and Hartford, but we’ve been keeping pretty busy with the snow removal," Hamden resident Marco Francia stated.
Over the past two days, New Haven says its Parks Department and public works crews have made plenty of progress in cleaning up after Winter Storm Bailey, but in a message to residents this morning, the mayor says there are still a number of the narrow streets packed with cars, preventing further cleaning to the curb.
“All the people on that side, you can see all those cars, they’re supposed to move the cars out when it snows," New Haven resident Richard Rivas said.
But Richard says when folks don’t follow the parking ban, there’s only so much the city plows can do.
“It's not plow’s problem. It’s the people. They don’t follow the rules. Before the snow comes, they’re supposed to move the cars out," added Rivas.
Now, not only do you find neighbors helping neighbors, in some instances, it's complete strangers grabbing a shovel to lend a hand.
