NEW HAVEN (WFSB) – Seven people were displaced following a house fire on Spring Street Sunday morning.
According to officials, the fire began on the first floor of a multi-family home around 7:30 and then spread to the second floor.
The four adults and three children inside made it out safely.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire at 73 Spring Street quickly, as a station is located nearby.
"They knocked it down early, which is very important, because you can see all the damage on this side here and the driveway, and we could have very likely lost the structure, but companies worked getting the fire under control early," Deputy New Haven Fire Chief James Watkins explained.
Nearby homes were not impacted by the fire.
No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire officials said the home is uninhabitable and assistance is being offered to the families.
