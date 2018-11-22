NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A restaurant in New Haven is making sure no one will be without a Thanksgiving meal today.
Christopher Martins restaurant is opening its doors at 11 a.m. to serve up to 500 meals to the homeless and low income families.
The meal is three courses and will be served on linen-draped tables by uniformed waiters.
Families will be leaving with more than a full belly.
Workers at the restaurant have been collecting canned food, toiletries and clothing since last week for families to take home.
The restaurant is still looking for volunteers to help between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., or noon and 5 p.m.
If you are interested in attending the Thanksgiving dinner, know someone who would be interested in attending, or needs transportation, call the restaurant at 203-776-8835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.