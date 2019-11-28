NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A local restaurant in New Haven is offering a full three course turkey meal for the working poor and homeless guests on Thanksgiving Day.
Christopher Martins Restaurant on State Street will open its doors at 11 a.m. to 500 hungry people.
The meal will be served until 3 p.m. on linen draped tables in the pub and dining room by uniformed waiters.
With the help of donations, the restaurant is also is also giving away take home care packages for every person, filled with toiletries, clothing, and canned food.
If you're interested in attending, or know someone who needs a Thanksgiving meal or transportation to the dinner, call the restaurant at 203-776-8835.
