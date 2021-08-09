NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven restaurant is telling future patrons that starting Friday, it will require either proof of a COVID vaccine, or a negative COVID test.
BAR – New Haven took to social media on Monday to post the new policy changes.
The restaurant said masks are currently required for all guests.
Then, starting Friday Aug. 13, all patrons will need to either show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative COVID test result dated within 72 hours.
This comes around the same time when New Haven implemented a city-wide mask mandate.
Last week, New York City announced it will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.
New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.
Here in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont has previously said he doesn’t see that kind of a mandate happening here.
Anyone who plans to dine indoors at a restaurant in New York City will need to be vaccinated.
(1) comment
[censored] show your papers or go elsewhere
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.