NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven restaurant is telling future patrons that starting Friday, it will require either proof of a COVID vaccine, or a negative COVID test.

BAR – New Haven took to social media on Monday to post the new policy changes.

The restaurant said masks are currently required for all guests.

Then, starting Friday Aug. 13, all patrons will need to either show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative COVID test result dated within 72 hours.

This comes around the same time when New Haven implemented a city-wide mask mandate.

Last week, New York City announced it will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

Here in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont has previously said he doesn’t see that kind of a mandate happening here.