NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Restaurant Week is running Sunday, November 3 until Friday, November 8.
31 restaurants across the city are participating.
Special prix fixe menus are being offered for lunch and dinner. A two-course lunch is offered for $17 and a three-course dinner is offered for $34.
The restaurants participating are:
- 116 Crown
- Adriana's Restaurant
- Atelier Florian
- Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant
- Basta Trattoria
- Caffe Bravo
- Cask Republic
- Christopher Martins Restaurant
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill
- Goodfellas Restaurant
- Hamilton Park
- Harvest Wine Bar
- Heirloom
- House of Naan
- Jack's Bar & Steakhouse
- John Davenport's
- L'Orcio
- Miya's Sushi
- Olea
- Olmo
- Pacifico
- ROÌA
- Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill
- Sherkaan
- Soul de Cuba Café
- South Bay
- Tarry Lodge
- Temple Grill
- Tre Scalini Ristorante
- Union League Café
- Zinc
New Haven Restaurant Week has partnered with the Connecticut Food Bank to raise money for hunger relief. The event has raised over $40,000 since 2011 to benefit the food bank.
For more information on the event, click here.
