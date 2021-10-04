NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - About two dozen restaurants said they're participating in New Haven Restaurant Week.
The period with fixed-rate deals started on Sunday and runs through Oct. 16.
Special multi-course lunch and dinner menus, with to-go options, will be available at the 20+ participating restaurants.
Organizers recommended calling to make reservations.
The restaurants taking part include:
- 116 Crown – RW Menu – (203) 777-3116
- Atelier Florian – RW Menu Coming Soon – (203) 859-5999 – Make Reservations
- Barcelona – RW Menu – (203) 848-3000
- Basta Trattoria – RW Menu – (203) 772-1715
- Caffe Bravo – RW Menu – (203) 772-2728 – Make Reservations
- Camacho Garage – RW Menus Coming Soon – (203) 691-1969 – Make Reservations
- Claire’s Corner Copia – RW Menus Coming Soon – (203) 562-3888
- Elm City Social – RW Menus Coming Soon – (475) 441-7436
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill – RW Menus – (203) 777-7700 – Make Reservations
- Goodfellas Restaurant – RW Menu – (203) 785-8722
- Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant – RW Menus – (203) 777-2500
- L’Orcio – RW Menu – (203) 777-6670 – Make Reservations
- Olives and Oil – RW Menus Coming Soon – (203) 891-5870
- Pacifico – RW Menus – (203) 772-4002 – Make Reservations
- Shell and Bones – RW Menus – (203) 787-3466 – Make Reservations
- Soul de Cuba Cafe – RW Menus Coming Soon – (203) 498-2822
- South Bay – RW Menus – (475) 241-3996 – Make Reservations
- The Anchor Spa – RW Menu – (203) 821-7065 – Make Reservations
- Tre Scalini – RW Menu – (203) 777-3373
- Villa Lulu – RW Menus – (203) 691-7177 – Make Reservations
- Zaroka – RW Menus Coming Soon – (203) 776-8644
- Zinc – RW Menus – (203) 624-0507 Make Reservations
New Haven Restaurant Week is presented by Info New Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.