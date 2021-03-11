NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Restaurants hit hard by the pandemic are getting some much needed help.
Not only is the warmer weather welcomed for those who want to dine outside, but a federal relief bill is set to provide billions to restaurants across the country.
According to the Connecticut Restaurant Association, the Restaurant Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress, will provide more than $28 billion to struggling restaurants.
More than 600 restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic.
For those that survived, it hasn’t been easy.
The restaurant specific fund will provide grants equal to the amount of revenue lost by impacted restaurants, up to $10 million per company, and $5 million per location.
Additionally, the bill sets aside $5 billion for the smallest restaurants, who’s annual revenue is $500,000 or less.
“This additional funding coming in is going to be amazing. Any dollar counts. Our industry got hit very hard, so anything the government can help out, any dollar, any loosening the restrictions will help us out, help us survive,” said Andres Cordido, of Somos, which is a fast, casual Venezuelan spot in New Haven's Ninth Square.
For the crew at Somos, the past year has been pretty crazy.
“When we opened up, started going strong, a lot people were coming, loving the food and then once the fall came around, people didn’t want to go outside and coronavirus was coming back full force," Cordido said.
So the warmer weather, and additional funding, will help.
“It helped us the first round, it’s going to help us the second round for sure,” said Marc Sincavage, of Merkato.
Last year, the Elm City set up terraces on sidewalks and parking spots, even closing down parts of Orange and College streets.
For Pacifico, it was a life saver.
“It was great, we kept our employees, kept our business open and we did very well,” said Moe Gad, of Pacifico.
Last summer’s set up was so successful, New Haven will close those streets again next month.
“They just sent out the application for us, but it gives people a new experience. People just wanted to get out, locked in for so long, just to be in an open setting, make them feel comfortable,” Sincavage said.
On Monday, the National Restaurant Association will hold a webinar for restaurants, detailing what type of grants that will be available and how they can apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.