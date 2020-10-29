NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven officials said some changes are being made due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases being seen.
Stream an update on the Ch. 3 app at 3 p.m. here.
As of the state’s coronavirus update on Wednesday, New Haven has seen over 3,300 cases of COVID-19 in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.
The city was expected to send students back to school on Nov. 9. However, they will stay remote right now.
Regarding the phases, the city will go back to the second phase of reopening, which means reducing the occupancy caps for many businesses.
"It is critical that you do your part to ensure the virus does not spread. The surge in cases is happening because more and more residents are attending social gatherings, parties, and having other interactions with those outside of their core family group. By not following the COVID-19 guidelines from medical experts, you are risking exposure to others who could then lose their lives to the virus. If the number of cases go back down, we will be able to open up again," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
Recently, Gov. Ned Lamont started releasing the infection rates being seen in each community on a weekly basis.
Last week, there were 19 cities and towns that were categorized under a ‘Red Alert’ when it comes to COVID-19 cases being seen.
For a town to be considered in the ‘Red Alert,’ they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
Last week, New Haven was reporting 7 per 100,000 cases being seen.
A new list is expected to be released on Thursday.
Stay with Eyewitness News for developments expected throughout the day.
