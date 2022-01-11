NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday’s temperatures in the single digits and the bitter wind chill made it pretty tough to be outside.
Bundled up and sweeping up trash, for New Haven’s Downtown Ambassadors, it’s all in a day’s work, a downright cold one at that.
For Joseph Ellis, a member of New Haven’s Downtown Ambassador team for the last 4 years, that means a lot of layers.
“I’ve got 3 layers on. I’ve got long johns, the uniform, and my jacket,” he said.
Year-round, you can spot the Town Green District’s ambassadors doing their best to keep the Elm City’s downtown clean.
“From the curb line to the store front, anything that doesn’t belong on the sidewalk, we clean. Any blight, any graffiti, anything that defaces the city, we clean up,” said Terrence McIntosh of the New Haven Town Green District.
While everyone else is bundled up and trued to limit their tie outside, for some, there’s no other option.
From the parking attendant checking meters downtown who said hand warmers are key, to the food cart owners who layered up while serving lunch.
As for the ambassador tea, downtown, when it gets cold, safety comes first.
“We really train them on signs of hypothermia, trying to stay warm during this time of year, but mostly we layer up, take a lot of breaks, stay hydrated, anything but caffeine,” McIntosh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.