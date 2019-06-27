NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The gloves are coming off in the Elm city where Mayor Toni Harp’s campaign team says federal investigation is nothing more than a political hit job.
On Tuesday, Channel 3 reported a subpoena was served at city hall a few weeks ago.
On Wednesday, the mayor’s campaign manager claimed those behind the investigation were an opponent in the upcoming Democratic primary and his wife, who works for the Justice Department.
Now, Harp has walked back those comments.
“I think the emotions got a little high,” Harp said.
Harp dialed it down, one day after her campaign manager turned up the heat attempting to tie Democratic challenger, Justin Elicker and his wife, an assistant U.S. attorney, to President Donald Trump and an investigation that’s underway in the Elm City.
The mayor’s campaign manager claimed Democratic town committee leaders coordinated with Elicker’s campaign to use his wife’s position in the Justice Department to cook up what they’re calling a baseless FBI investigation.
“I acknowledge the release distributed yesterday was sent on my behalf. I don’t personally believe any officers or members of the New Haven Democratic town committee are connected with the Trump administration any way, shape, or form,” Harp said.
Elicker ran for mayor 6 years ago, losing to Harp by just under 2,000 votes.
“My wife at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, her office, has very strict guidelines of what may be a conflict of interest and takes that very seriously,” Elicker said.
Earlier this week, the city confirmed that New Haven’s Office of Corporation Counsel received a federal subpoena requesting city documents.
The mayor stressed, neither she nor anyone in her administration were named in the subpoena, saying they will cooperate fully.
Just, Jason Bartlett, who heads up the city’s Youth Services Bureau, recently stepped down at the mayor’s campaign chair.
“It’s time that New Haven has leadership that has a strong ethical and moral compass and focuses on the issued that will actually make a difference in people’s lives,” Elicker said.
Channel 3 reached out to Bartlett, but he did not respond to a request for comment.
Primary Day is set for September 10.
