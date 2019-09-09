NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a new police chief in the Elm City.
On Monday afternoon, New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes was sworn in as the city’s next top cop.
With his wife by his side, he took the oath on Monday afternoon, as former New Haven police chiefs and chiefs from neighboring departments were there to wish him well.
He became interim chief back in March, and then in June, the mayor appointed him to the full-time position.
Born in raised in New Haven’s hill neighborhood, Reyes is a 19-year member of the police department, rising through the ranks as a patrol officer, a district manager, and head of the detective division, before becoming an assistant chief.
Since March he’s served as in interim chief, with the board of alders unanimously approving the mayor’s permanent pick last week.
During his speech, Reyes thanked his wife and 10-year-old son, saying they are his inspiration and have sacrificed themselves for his career with the department.
He also acknowledged his graduating police class and mentors who paved the way, saying he wouldn’t be there without them.
Just 4 weeks ago, the homegrown and now hometown leader had to deal with the shooting of beloved Capt. Anthony Duff, who was injured while interrupting a deadly shooting.
On Monday, during his remarks, Reyes called Duff up, thanking him for his dedication and commitment, saying that is what this department is about.
He also stressed the commitment to keeping New Haven safe is much more than the badge, also pointing out members of the community who are making a difference.
“Today I make an oath to you, to lead my department and to represent this community with humility, integrity, honesty and courage. Today I ask all of you to stand with me because today is not about any individual accomplishment. It’s about a calling, a calling we all have for something greater than ourselves,” Reyes said.
Chief Reyes also said when his class graduated from the police academy, he was chosen to speak. He says afterwards he asked his mom how he did, and she told him, one day he would be the chief.
Nineteen years later, he is.
