NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- According to New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, the city’s police chief is set to retire.
The announcement was made on Friday afternoon that New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell.
In a statement, Harp said “Chief Campbell’s command these past few years has been characterized by the lowest violent crime rates in the history of the city – and they’re still trending downward. He’s done a great job and we’ll be sorry to see him go. I’m so grateful for the chief’s steadfast service to the city and its police department these past 20-plus years. On behalf of city residents, property owners, and business operators, I thank him for that time with us and wish him Godspeed going forward.”
Campbell has been in the department for more than 20 years, and was sworn in as police chief in 2017.
Campbell replaced the former chief Dean Esserman who resigned in 2016 after he allegedly berated a waitress at a restaurant in the Elm City, earlier in the summer.
