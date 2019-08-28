NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As Hurricane Dorian brushes eastern Puerto Rico, along with setting its sights on the U.S. for later this week, members of New Haven’s Puerto Rican community are keeping a close eye on what’s happening down on their homeland.
Many said whenever they hear about a tropical storm or a hurricane, they worry.
It was just two years ago when Maria devastated the small island, now it’s dealing with more wind and rain.
For two years, Jose Acevedo’s been serving up popular Puerto Rican sandwiches and dishes out of his food truck on Long Wharf in New Haven. One thing he and his devoted customers can’t stomach is Puerto Rico having to deal with another major storm.
“It really makes me scared. I was on the phone with my grandfather, asking him if he needed anything, because last time they were without power for about a year,” Acevedo said.
Acevedo’s aunt runs La Cayeyana Donis Bakery. Magda Rodriguez says people go in for a taste of the island, but she said recently, they’ve been telling her they’re scared for their homeland.
“I’ve still got sisters in Puerto Rico, and I just spoke with one of them. They’re find, thank God, but there are a lot of people that are worried,” Rodriguez said.
She said one of her sisters is a police sergeant.
“She’s on the street right now and she’s checking on the people. A lot don’t have ceilings, they have the blue ceilings that FEMA provided during Maria storm,” Rodriguez said.
Some 30,000 homes still have blue tarps as roods, nearly two years after Hurricane Maria, and more than 3 million residents are still living off a shaky power grid that was destroyed during the Category 4 storm.
“Unfortunately, they’re not ready and the electricity is still weak. Some people don’t have it,” Rodriguez said.
And just two years after Maria, Rodriguez and others with loved ones in Puerto Rico wonder just how much one small island can take.
“I’m really worried about it. It’s been a slow recovery, but people are not fully recovered from Hurricane Maria,” Rodriguez said.
Connecticut’s Puerto Rican community says if needed, they’ll be ready to offer aid and support for those impacted.
