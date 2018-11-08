NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving two vehicles and a school bus caused nearly 3 miles of backup on I-91 in New Haven Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. between exits 7 and 6 on the southbound side.
About 2.9 miles of congestion was reported between exits 9 and 6.
The delays have since cleared.
A New Haven Public Schools bus was involved in the crash, according to school officials.
The bus suffered minor damage and was inspected and cleared to leave the scene.
Minor injuries were reported. Two students complained of injuries at the scene and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The crash remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.