NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A school in New Haven will be closed for the rest of the week, officials announced on Wednesday.
Nathan Hale School will be closed Thursday and Friday after an adult suspected of having COVID-19 was in limited contact with the school facility and a student under their care attending the school.
The New Haven Health Department has been in contact with the family and has asked them to self-isolate.
“At this juncture, the City believes there is a low risk to students and are not recommending that Nathan Hale students or families self-isolate. The City and New Haven Public Schools want to aggressively reduce the chance of COVID-19, and will make a determination on when they will reopen the school. The New Haven Public Schools will notify parents on this reopening,” a press release said.
