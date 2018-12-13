NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A school in New Haven dismissed early on Thursday following a fire.
The New Haven fire crews were called to the Wexler-Grant School on Foote Street for the report of a fire in the school.
The fire started in a bathroom in the northeast section of the building.
Public schools officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Students were evacuated while crews worked on the scene.
“All of our emergency evacuation protocols worked to a T. We evacuated the building immediately, went to or area of refuge, cooperating with our partner, Yale University, which is Ingalls Rink for this particular school. Kids were bussed back over here, safe area, able to be in the gym and auditorium," said Will Clark, of New Haven Public Schools.
Health department officials and school faculty crews have begun inspections and cleaning of the building, as well as confirming the air quality.
Normal school activities will resume on Friday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
