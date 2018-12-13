NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A school in New Haven is dismissing early on Thursday following a fire.
The New Haven Fire Department called it a working fire at the Wexler-Grant School on Foote Street.
Public schools officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Students were evacuated while crews worked on the scene.
They've since been let back into the school gym and auditorium and will work of their early dismissal schedule.
