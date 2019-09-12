NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven school district put out a message to parents about granola bars that were given to students that could possibly be contaminated by nut products.
Breakfast kits received from one of the school’s vendors, which were on the menu for Thursday, contained Nature Valley granola bars.
These bars are not on the approved NHPS bid due to a precaution on the bar which says, “may contain peanuts, almonds or pecan products.”
The district contacted General Mills who said that means the granola bar is produced in a plant that also processes nuts, but nuts are not an ingredient in the bar.
Because the product was not approved to be served in the district, the food service team contacted all school kitchens and removed any undistributed bars.
All school nurses were contacted and are checking students with known nut allergies.
No students with allergies reported feeling sick.
Anyone with questions can contact the Director of Nursing, Jennifer Vasquez at 203-946-6364 or the food Service Director Gail Sharry at 475-220-1600.
