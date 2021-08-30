NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It was a monumental day in New Haven as some students returned to the classroom for the first time since March 2020.
In chalk are words like, “COVID,” “death,” “stress.”
These were all written by students. They’re sharing their anxieties and teachers want them to see that all these fears will be washed away very soon.
It was a beautiful sight to see at Edgewood School in New Haven, parents holding their kids, mingling with one another at school.
For some, they were learning remotely for more than a year.
"I finally got to see my friends in person and I was just really happy," Camille Hawkins noted.
"I can just be dad and I don’t have to be the cafeteria lunch man, the principal, none of that," Camille's father, Marcus Hawkins, stated.
Yes, there were masks, but students got to see friends and teachers.
"It’s exciting that they’re back. It’s much preferable than what they had last year," Stsedey Tegla of New Haven noted.
The first day back did acknowledge the pandemic and all the problems it brought students.
"The separation anxiety that kids are freezing from their families after being home for so long," principal of Edgewood School, Nicholas Perrone, said.
Principal Perrone wanted the kids to put their emotions into words, with this chalk demonstration.
"We’ve gotten through difficult times and we wanted to start today, and we worked on this as a whole staff coming up with these ideas. The kids wrote down in chalk what they wanted to let go of from COVID. Things like isolation, sadness, loss, whatever was something they needed to leave," added Perrone.
Rain is expected later this week, maybe even tonight, so these fears and anxieties will be washed away just like the project intended.
