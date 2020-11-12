NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As more districts turn to remote learning, New Haven officials are hitting the streets, hoping to engage families that so far haven’t logged on.
Of the 20,000 students in the Elm City, a little more than 600 have not participated at all since the start of the school year.
Armed with addresses, school supplies, and plenty of information, staffers and volunteers headed out into a number of New Haven neighborhoods on Thursday.
“I’m a son of New Haven, a product of the New Haven Public School system and I once upon a time had staff members doing this for me, taking the extra step,” said Darrell Brown, a Hillhouse High School class of 2009 graduate.
He’s now a student retention specialist at the school, so this is personal for him.
“In this heightened age of anxiety right now, there is nothing more important than seeing a familiar face or a caring face, a caring voice, a caring person,” he said.
New Haven Public Schools launched its ACE campaign this week, which stands for Attend, Connect, and Engage, trying to do just that with students who aren’t participating during the pandemic.
“We want to figure out what’s happening with them that’s getting in the way with them connecting,” Gemma Joseph Lumpkin, chief of Youth, Family and Community Engagement in New Haven said.
Lumpkin said as of last week, 3 percent of Elm City students still haven’t logged in to their online classes.
So, staffers, teachers, and community volunteers are going door-to-door, trying to reach out and engage them.
Part of the search is to find out if families are dealing with bigger problems at home, making it difficult for their kids to attend.
While the district already provided every child with an electronic device, along with expanded internet access, they also want to know if families need tech support.
“This is a unique time, it’s a heavy time, it’s a difficult time. We’re all under stresses and strains. We want them to know we are here for them. We’ll come know on your door, if we can’t call or reach you in some other way, but we want to find those students and help them in any way we can,” Lumpkin said.
While the campaign kicked off this week, staffers said this is actually something they’ve been doing for quite a while.
The district said they’ll continue to reach out to families until they make contact with everyone.
